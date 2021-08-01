Aug. 1 Face of the Day: Mike Basch

Hy-Vee will always hold a special place in Mike Basch‘s heart. After serving his country in the Air Force, Basch returned home to Council Bluffs in 1988 and took a job as a checker/stocker at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.

Not only did Mike find employment at Hy-Vee, he also met his future wife, Amy, who was working in the bakery at the time. Together, they raised three children — Tyler, Cody, and Ciara. Tyler and Cody have made their homes in Chicago and San Diego. In his spare time, Mike enjoys distance running and playing poker. He has played in the World Series of Poker several times.

Jennie Edmundson’s Spirit of Courage fundraiser also holds a special place in Mike Basch’s heart. After losing both parents to cancer, he understands the emotional and financial impact that the disease can have on a family.

Basch is proud to work for a company that encourages its employees to support fundraisers like Spirit of Courage. Hy-Vee has been a sponsor of the Jennie Edmundson Spirit of Courage fundraiser since 2003, thanks in part to the support of former store director John Allen, now retired. In addition to being one of Mike’s mentors, John is a 2007 Spirit of Courage award recipient.