Aug. 10 Face of the Day: Fezzik

Fezzik the dog is a sweet boy who got a sweet treat during the Dog Days of Summer.

Fezzik is a 6-month-old male French bulldog who is owned by Mike Michael of Council Bluffs. Michael said he and his girlfriend do work with SNAFU, the Short Nose and Friends United Rescue, which specializes in “rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming short nosed breeds in need.”

Fezzik’s mom was rescued from SNAFU and he was part of a litter. Michael helped foster and quickly realized he was going to become a “foster failure,” which is someone who falls in love with the animal they’re fostering and can’t help but adopt them. He did just that, and Fezzik’s been living a safe, comfortable life ever since.

Fezzik is named after Andre the Giant’s character in the classic film “The Princess Bride,” and while he may be a little dog, he has a lot of heart. He was spotted at Christy Creme Tuesday afternoon with Michael, who brought his pup up for a free dish of ice cream. Tuesday and Wednesday are the Dogs Days of Summer at the North Broadway ice cream and burger joint, where dogs, cats and other pets are invited for a free dish or cone topped with a dog bone biscuit.

Michael said Fezzick is used to getting Purina Frosty Paws treats from the grocery store, so he’s used to having a frozen delicacy. He opted for the dish over the cone, and he politely and happily lapped away until the cup’s contents were no more. This will hopefully be the first of many Dog Days of Summer with Fezzik and his dad.