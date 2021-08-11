 Skip to main content
Aug. 11 Face of the Day: Elise Mullenix
Aug. 11 Face of the Day: Elise Mullenix

Elise Mullenix was living on island time earlier this summer, but now she’s getting back to the grind. 

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Elise Mullenix was living on island time earlier this summer, but now she's getting back to the grind.

Mullenix, 14, is a native of the Boston area, and her family moved to Council Bluffs from Massachusetts when she was 8. She is one of five siblings, and her brothers and sisters include Lydia, 7; Karlie, 16; Brooks, 17; and Jarin, 18. She enrolled at Titan Hill Intermediate School as a third-grader and has been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District ever since.

She’ll be a freshman at Lewis Central High School this fall, and Mullenix said she is excited for the new opportunities that await her. Mullenix is a running athlete, competing in both cross country and track.

She said she is looking forward to competing on a higher level over the next four years.

While many students her age are laying back during the last couple weeks of summer break, Mullenix is back to training for the upcoming cross country season. Practice started on Monday.

Mullenix did have a great summer, though, and she said it was topped off by a family trip to The Big Island, Hawaii. She said there was beautiful scenery everywhere she looked, fantastic food and several thrills. She said her favorite activities were cliff jumping, snorkeling and hiking to the top of a volcano.

Mullenix will be busy leading up to cross country season, but she’ll be sure to enjoy the rest of her summer break while it lasts.

— Joe Shearer

Tags

