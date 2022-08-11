Aug. 11 Face of the Day: McKenzie Button

There has been no shortage of fun for McKenzie Button this summer.

Button, 9, is a Council Bluffs girl who will be entering her fourth grade year at Longfellow Elementary School this fall. She transferred to Council Bluffs Schools from St. Albert Elementary School in the first grade, and she’s been at Longfellow ever since. She doesn’t know who her teacher will be yet, but she said she’s excited to find out soon.

Button said she loves reading, and she’s excited to check out some new books and make some new friends as a fourth-grader. Although she’s excited to get back to the classroom, Button is trying to have as much fun in the sun as she can as the days of summer break wind down.

She’s spent a lot of time doing things around Council Bluffs with her sister, Madison, 4, and grandma. They enjoy the programming at the Council Bluffs Public Library, and just yesterday they were spotted at Graham Park to check out a K9 demonstration hosted by the Council Bluffs Police Department service dogs and their handlers. The event was part of the city’s Recreation On-the-Move, a free drop-in program with pop-up recreational activities throughout the city’s parks.

Button is an avid swimmer, and she’s been splashing around all summer. One of her grandmas has a pool, so she spends a lot of time there. Button and her sister also spend plenty of time at Pirate Cove Water Park when they want to hit the slides and diving board. Their favorite swimming spot this summer, though, was the beachside action during a family trip to Jamaica. From snorkeling to swimming and more, Button had a blast crashing against the waves and checking out the ocean life beneath the water’s surface. It was an experience she said she won’t forget, and hopes to go on another international trip soon.

There are only so many days left before the school year starts back up, so Button is making the most of the rest of her summer break.