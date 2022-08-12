Aug. 12 Face of the Day: Keyiara Stokes

Keyiara Stokes is helping her community “Shine Bright.”

Stokes grew up in Mississippi, but she moved up to Omaha nearly seven years ago to pursue new opportunities in life and her career. She worked at First National Bank in the credit card department and later went to American National Bank to work as a teller. Stokes then changed paths and took a job as a social worker for the State of Nebraska.

She is in a new role now, using her experiences in finance and social work to help families in need. For the past four months, Stokes has been working as a loan processor for Family Housing Advisory Services and Omaha 100, a nonprofit that works with various financial institutions to help low- and moderate-income families become homeowners. She said it’s fulfilling work, and it’s as important as ever right now with housing costs sitting high.

While Stokes’ work involves getting families in homes, she was seen helping out in other ways Tuesday morning. Stokes and her Family Housing Advisory Services coworkers joined hundreds of volunteers from other metro businesses and organizations to help assemble 5,000 boxes of hygiene products for United Way of the Midlands’ “Shine Bright” campaign, which will go out to metro-area students. The boxes contain full-size personal and dental hygiene products for students according to their gender, age and ethnic background, according to Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

Stokes said that just as families need roofs over their heads, growing students need daily hygiene products to be healthy and confident as they go to school.

In her free time, Stokes does hair styling and cosmetic work. It’s been a passion she’s been practicing for six years. She also loves painting, drawing, writing and other methods of artistic expression. While she is dedicated to being there for her community, she also enjoys having time to herself to relax or stir up creativity.