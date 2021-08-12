Aug. 12 Face of the Day: Veterans Plaza statue

Serving in the military takes a lot of sacrifice, and Omaha artist John Lajba’s sculpted figures at the Bayliss Park Veterans Plaza are a tribute to the men and women who put their lives on the line to serve the United States.

Veterans Plaza, located along Pearl Street on the east side of Bayliss Park, was dedicated on July 4, 2003. The project was the brainchild of a group of Pottawattamie County veterans in 1999, and the $820,000 price tag was shouldered by contributors such as the Iowa West Foundation, the county board of supervisors, the Council Bluffs Parks Department and Ameristar and Harrah’s casinos.

The granite surface of the plaza’s wall contains the names of county residents, dating back to the Civil War, who died while serving in the military. The names are grouped by the respective wars in which they were killed.

Placed along the plaza are three different statues sculpted by Lajba. On the south side of the monument stand a weeping couple who are pointing to names inscribed on the wall. In the middle is a man holding a folded U.S. flag. The Vietnam War memorial is located on the north end of the plaza, with a soldier carrying a rifle and standing tall, watching over passersby.