Aug. 13 Face of the Day: Lucy Beall Graeme

In August of 2015, Lucy Beall Graeme was recognized as a Spirit of Courage recipient.
Lucy possessed an unshakable optimism and zest for life. She was always too busy living life and giving back to let obstacles get in her way — even a cancer diagnosis. Like her mother, Lucy’s motto was to “take what comes your way and make the best of it.”
Lucy had always been a healthy person and almost always had an annual mammogram. Every mammogram had been negative until the one Lucy had on New Year’s Eve 2001.
“This time they found something,” Lucy said at the time.
Dick, Lucy’s husband, accompanied her to her doctor’s appointment — “because you need somebody to hold onto for something like this.”
Lucy was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer that tends to present further along, making treatment more complicated. The recommendation was a bilateral mastectomy. Following her mastectomy, Lucy began a series of chemotherapy treatments.
At the Spirit of Courage gala in August of 2015, Lucy had been considered cancer free for more than a decade. Sadly, she passed away in November of that same year at the age of 91. Five years after her death, we asked Dick to share with us what it meant to Lucy to be a Spirit of Courage recipient.
Dick said, “Lucy was extremely honored to be a Spirit of Courage recipient. Anybody who knew her, knew she wasn’t one to put a lot of attention on herself — so that was a big deal.”
While Lucy was undergoing treatment, their son-in-law was diagnosed with mantel cell lymphoma that required an extended hospital stay and very aggressive treatment. After Lucy’s initial recovery, she sent Dick 200 miles away for two months to take care of their grandchildren while their daughter took care of her husband.
“That’s just who she was.” Dick said, “Lucy agreed to be a Spirit of Courage recipient because she knew it was important to let the community she loved so much know what a treasure they have in Jennie Edmundson. She, or our son-in-law, could have gone to Mayo but the care they received at Jennie was just as good — with more compassionate caretakers.”
Dick said they wouldn’t have changed a thing about the treatment they received. “Spirit of Courage is aptly named because it takes a lot of courage to get through this journey.”
Visit the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation website at jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage/ or call the foundation office at 712-396-6040 to learn more. Please join us as we help our families in their fight against cancer.
