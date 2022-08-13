Aug. 13 Face of the Day: Madge the dog

When Madge the dog is giving you these eyes, you know she’s found her forever home.

Madge is a 4-year-old female husky and Pomeranian mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she came to Midlands from an overcrowding situation with lots of dogs and cats; however, despite the conditions, they say she came out of it a “sweet and loving girl.” She’s looking for a more peaceful household this time around, though.

Madge’s adoption fee is $250, which covers altering, age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event, which will feature music by Radio Pilot, food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction and more. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Madge might even be there looking for families. Vehicle entries and sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested parties can get more information calling the shelter. Each car registration is $25, and day-of registration will be available if there is free space.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.