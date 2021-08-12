Aug. 13 Face of the Day: Nicholas Weatherill

Nicholas Weatherill is working hard to find Jack the cat and many other animals a good home.

Weatherill, 35, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and he still resides in southwest Iowa. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2004 and did a few things after, including CNA work, before landing in the animal world. He managed the local Petco for a while but recently took a job at Midlands Humane Society in April.

He said he’d been volunteering at the shelter for years, so he immediately felt right at home when starting the job. He said Midlands is full of great animals and even greater people trying to find them loving homes.

“Everybody that works here is awesome,” he said. “It’s a tight-knit group here, and things are run great.”

Weatherill has several pets, including two dogs and a number of other small animals. He runs his own small animal rescue, Nick’s Critter Rescue, which takes is pretty much anything smaller than a dog or a cat, including reptiles, rodents and more.

Midlands brings in many different types of small animals, and Weatherill takes some of them in when the shelter gets full.