Aug. 14 Face of the Day: William King's 'Sunrise'

Standing at 24 feet tall, the figures in American artist William King’s “Sunrise” installation are a towering nod to our past.

“That’s them: the original sod-busters!,” King said of his sculpture in a statement on the Iowa West Foundation website. “Doesn’t show how hard they’ve worked, or what awaits them. BUT — how about ‘indomitable’? Or just plain ‘AGRICULTURE?’” King has three installations, all made from fabricated 1-inch plate aluminum, around the Mid-America Center.

“Interstate” is located near the 24th Street interstate bridge on Mid America Drive and “Sunrise” stands outside the Mid-America Center’s south entrance. “Circus” can be seen to the west of the arena, just outside the Iowa West Field House. They were all created in 2007 and are joined by several other pieces of public art in the area.

King was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925 and grew up in Miami. He had a storied art career before passing away at 90 in 2015. According to his website, he taught at Brooklyn Museum Art School, the University of California at Berkeley and elsewhere. His first solo show was at the Alan Gallery in New York in 1954, and he continued to show through 2014 just before his death. He gathered several accolades throughout his career and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and served as president of the National Academy of Design from 1994 to 1998.

His work can be seen in galleries and public spaces across the globe. More information about Council Bluffs’ public art can be found at iowawestfoundation.org and William King’s website is williamkingsculpture.com.