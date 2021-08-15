Aug. 15 Face of the Day: Haggard the dog

Don’t let his name fool you, as Haggard the dog is in pretty good shape.

Haggard is an adult male Australian shepherd and blue heeler mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say that “this happy puppy just wants to sit in your lap and get love. He has been an outside dog for his life up until this point, but he would love to learn how to be part of a home inside.”

True to his breed, Haggard is active, loyal and smart. Daily physical and mental stimulation is going to be a must to keep him happy.

His adoption fee is $250, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29.

Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.