Aug. 16 Face of the Day: Judd Hawkins

Judd Hawkins is here to help area athletes reach peak performance, and he is now offering his services at the recently-opened Iowa West Sports Plex.
Hawkins owns and operates Level 10 Performance, which specializes in training athletes to gain a competitive advantage by making improvments in strength, body control and movement, speed and acceleration and power movement.
He works with athletes from around 6 years old through college age, with clients that play a variety of sports, including baseball, basketball, football, golf and soccer, along with swimmers. He works with individuals, small groups and entire teams. Hawkins grew up in Council Bluffs and attended Underwood High School, graduating in 1993.
He played college baseball and studied athletic training at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake before attending Iowa State University for a master’s degree in exercise physiology, where he also served as a graduate assistant coach on the Cyclone baseball team.
Hawkins worked as an intern strength and conditioning coach with the Iowa Cubs, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs and, after graduating from Iowa State, he took as job as a minor league strength and conditioning coach with the Kansas City Royals. Hawkins was with the Royals from 2002 to 2004 before working for the Cincinatti Reds for a year and then taking a position with the Oakland A’s.
Hawkins operated out of Phoenix, Arizona, with the A’s — it’s where many of the players lived in the off season and is where the A’s play during spring training — traveling around the country to work with players in the A’s minor league system. Hawkins had his first child while in Arizona, and he decided to end his career in baseball due to heavy travel.
He opened up his own gym, which he operated as their family grew to three children. They returned to southwest Iowa in 2016, wanting to raise his family “back home.”
Hawkins decided to start up Level 10 in 2017, operating in a facility on Perry Road before recently moving into the Iowa West Sports Plex. He said it’s an amazing facility that will not only give him greater exposure to more athletes, but also give said athletes more opportunities to compete and train.
“This facility is going to do so much for our community. I grew up here, and when kids wanted to do specialized things in athletics, you always had to cross the river. Families are taxed on their schedules as it is, so having a place like this, here for our kids, it’s huge,” he said. “And the fact that I can be part of it, it’s really exciting.”
Hawkins has been married to his wife, Sarah, for almost 14 years. They have three kids — Keaton, 10, Hunter, 7, and Anna, 4. They love spending time with their grandparents, going fishing and, of course, being involved in sports. Their youngest is getting ready to start playing soccer, and Hawkins said she has just as much drive as her older brothers.
“She’s a go-getter,” he said. “She’s always trying to catch up with her brothers.” More information on Level 10 Performance and the Iowa West Sports Plex can be found at iowawestsportsplex.com.
