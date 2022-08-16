Aug. 16 Face of the Day: Smores

Smores is a 2-year-old female cat who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. She’s a classy lady, as her tuxedo coat shows. She’s hoping to find her forever home and make it as swanky as she is. Her adoption fee is $85, which covers altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands has announced that its annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will take place Aug. 28. It will be the fifth year for the event, which will feature music by Radio Pilot, food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction and more. Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Smores might even be there looking for families. Vehicle entries and sponsorship opportunities are still available, and interested parties can get more information calling the shelter. Each car registration is $25, and day-of registration will be available if there is free space.