Aug. 17 Face of the Day: Kate Cutler

Kate Cutler is a Council Bluffs native and alumni of Abraham Lincoln High School.

She brings a wealth of experience to the Iowa West Board of Directors, having worked in the fields of education and law, as well as served three terms on the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Cutler graduated from the University of Iowa (1967) and Creighton University School of Law (1981). Her many ties to the community include stints teaching elementary students at Peterson School in Council Bluffs and serving as a Pottawattamie assistant county attorney. She also worked as general counsel for Mutual of Omaha and West Corporation for approximately 30 years before retiring in 2015 and joining Iowa West.

Today, Cutler enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, heading to the library, and hiking around Hitchcock. She has volunteered her time with numerous nonprofit organizations centering on housing, philanthropy, and healthcare, among others, and is a member of the Noon Rotary Club in Council Bluffs.

Fun fact: Kate attended the first-ever kindergarten class at Hoover Elementary School, and her son, Jake, attended kindergarten in the very same classroom at the school 25 years later.