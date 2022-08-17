Aug. 17 Face of the Day: William King's 'Circus'

King has three towering works, all made from fabricated 1-inch plate aluminum, around the Mid-America Center. “Interstate” is located near the 24th Street interstate bridge on Mid America Drive and “Sunrise” stands outside the Mid-America Center’s south entrance. “Circus” can be seen to the west of the arena, just outside the Iowa West Field House.

King was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1925 and grew up in Miami. He had a storied art career before passing away at 90 in 2015. According to his website, he taught at Brooklyn Museum Art School, the University of California at Berkeley and elsewhere. His first solo show was at the Alan Gallery in New York in 1954, and he continued to show through 2014 just before his death. He gathered several accolades throughout his career and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and served as president of the National Academy of Design from 1994 to 1998. His work can be seen in galleries and public spaces across the globe.