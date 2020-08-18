Aug. 18 Face of the Day: Amber McHenry

Even though you can’t see them under a mask, Amber McHenry is brightening the smiles of all her patients.
McHenry was born and raised outside Oklahoma City in the suburb of Bethany. She attended Putnam City High School through her junior year before moving to Council Bluffs by herself at the age of 18. Tired of living in Tornado Alley, McHenry said she wanted a fresh start.
With a few hundred dollars and a suitcase, she headed north to Council Bluffs, where she finished high school at Kanesville Alternative Learning Center. McHenry wanted a career helping others, and she said the choice was between becoming a dental assistant or a veterinary technician. She chose the former because she’d “bring all the animals home” if she were to choose the latter.
She started in a program at Vatterott College in Omaha to see if it was right for her, and she said she excelled at it and definitely wanted to pursue an education in the field. She finished her expanded training at Iowa Western Community College and later took a job at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 2612 W. Broadway, where she has been serving as a registered dental assistant since 2008.
McHenry said it’s been an amazing experience working at the practice. She said the doctors and the rest of the staff are one big family, one which extends to their patients, as well.
“The staff here is amazing, and we are very patient-oriented,” she said. “We care about people’s health, their smile and truly taking care of each patient. It’s not about the money.”
McHenry and her husband, Eric, have three daughters — Lillian, 10, and 8-year-old twins, Addison and Elizabeth. She said she took a five-year hiatus to raise her family when the twins were born in 2011, returning to the practice in 2016. Her family also has three cats, including a Maine coon kitten they adopted when the COVID-19 pandemic put everyone in quarantine.
Besides spending time with her family, McHenry loves working out and tending to her garden. She said her tomato plants have really taken off this season, and she can’t wait to start cooking with them and the rest of her homegrown produce.
More information on the Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry team and practice can be found at smilesofbroadway.com.
