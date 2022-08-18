Aug. 18 Face of the Day: Jodie Houchin

Jodie Houchin has been teaching for a while, but this fall marks just her second year in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Houchin grew up in Gravity, a small town south of Corning and east of Clarinda. She attended Corning High School, which is now Southwest Valley High School, and graduated in 1999. After high school, she went off to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, where she studied biology and chemistry as a pre-medical student. She then attended Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, studying the same subjects. She earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree and spent a few months doing something completely different.

Houchin took a park ranger internship with Jefferson County Conservation in Fairfield. She said she took a trip back there this summer, and she enjoyed seeing her old stomping grounds and reminiscing about her time there. Following college and her internship, Houchin took a job as a production scientist in Coralville, where she worked at Integrated DNA Technologies producing synthetic DNA. She did that for three years, but she felt she was missing something. She decided to enroll in graduate school at Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned her master’s degree and teaching certificate between 2006 and 2008. She was a student teacher at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, Mo., the last two years she was there.

Houchin said she was inspired by a couple of her science teachers in high school, and she wanted to help future students the way they helped her while growing up. After graduation, Houchin stayed in the state and taught science at Marshall High School for four years. Around that time, she became pregnant with her son, Brecken, and she decided to take some time off from teaching to raise him. She decided to get back in the classroom around 2015, and she took a job for a year at Stanberry High School, also in Missouri. Houchin then decided to head back to her home state, and she took a teaching job at Mount Ayr High School, where she stayed for four years before southwest Iowa called her back home.

She took a job at Abraham Lincoln High School last year, and she is just days away from beginning her second year as a Lynx. She was spotted in her classroom Tuesday morning, unpacking new equipment and getting everything in order for the upcoming school year. Looking back at her first year at AL, she said it was a great experience. “It was awesome,” she said. “The kids were awesome. They’re all so engaged and wanting to learn. They want to get their hands dirty and show me what they know.”

Houchin said it will be nice having a full year under her belt, noting she’s much more comfortable and close with fellow staff and ready to continue building relationships with her students. She teaches biology, conceptual chemistry and conceptual physics, which allows her to work with kids from all grades at the school. Houchin is coming off a fun summer, in which she spent a lot of time with her boy. They visited the Field of Dream movie site and facility in Dyersville. The two also checked out Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, and even did some spelunking themselves. With the summer break fading in the background, Houchin is ready for the learning to begin once more.