Aug. 18 Face of the Day: Ron Dickinson

Ron Dickinson is originally from Marquette, Neb., but has called Council Bluffs home since he founded a CPA firm, Dickinson Investment Advisors, in the city 35 years ago.

He believes the community is a great place to live, work and play, which is a central tenet of the Iowa West Foundation. Dickinson, who is now a certified financial planner, joined the board in 2017. He currently serves as chair of both the finance and audit committees, having earned his Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hastings College and his Master’s degree in taxation from the University of Texas.

Dickinson’s other community involvement includes being an “elder” at First Christian Church and past board member of the Chamber of Commerce and VODEC. When he’s not working or volunteering, you’ll find Ron spending time with his wife of 30 years, Bev, or riding his bicycle.

Fun fact: In 2014, Ron and his son toured the United States on bicycle for two and a half months, carrying all their gear to camp and covering around 4,200 miles.

At Iowa West Foundation, we are focused on the communities we serve. We seek to partner with public and nonprofit organizations, and build on initiatives that will benefit the livelihood of southwest Iowans. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

