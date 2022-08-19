Aug. 19 Face of the Day; Libby Riggs

As certain classrooms are starting to fill up already, Libby Riggs is getting hers ready for next week.

Riggs grew up in northwest Iowa and graduated from Laurens-Marathon High School in 2002. After that, Riggs attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she studied secondary special education. She said she was inspired to get into special education after growing up with a family member who struggled with dyslexia. She wants to be there for kids in similar situations and help them succeed. She earned her bachelor’s degree at a rapid pace, and she was student teaching at Kirn Middle School by 2005. Two years later, she moved over to Abraham Lincoln High School and she’s been there ever since.

She was spotted in her classroom Tuesday afternoon as teachers and staff members were officially back to business at AL. She teaches special education and English. Looking back at her 15 years or so as a Lynx, she said it’s been an interesting journey. By the time she was teaching high school, she wasn’t that much older than the senior class so it was a little awkward at first. But she obviously settled in, and she’s enjoyed being a part of the AL family. “AL has truly been a family to me,” she said. “I’ve built some great relationships with people here.”

Riggs has three kids — Thaddeus, a Lewis Central Middle School sixth-grader; Liviana, a fourth-grader at College View Elementary School; and Waverly, a College View Elementary School student who will spend this year in the Zoo Academy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Her husband, Rob, teaches and coaches at Lewis Central High School. She said it’s cool having her family involved in two school districts, noting how she gets to go to several activities and events and meet tons of local educators.

Riggs’ school year starts Tuesday, so she’s trying to enjoy the last few days of summer before the halls fill back up once more. Her family took a trip down to Table Rock Lake to enjoy some time in the Ozarks and take in the Silver Dollar City experience. She said they rode rollercoasters that terrified her but delighted the kids, so it was worth it in the end. All of her kids play sports, so they’ve also been running around catching games around town. With all that fun behind her, Riggs is excited to see her students next week.