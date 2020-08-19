Aug. 19 Face of the Day: Rudy the kitten

Rudy the kitten was semi-feral when he was found a few months ago, but a Midlands Humane Society volunteer took him and his littermates in to help them break out of their shells.
Council Bluffs Animal Control trapped Rudy and his brothers, Pepper and Walt, on Bluff Street in late May when they were little kittens. In order to become adoptable, they were going to need some real loving and socializing to help them break from their feral side.
A longtime Midlands volunteer named Teresa works wonders with cats and decided to take them in for a couple of months, and her care and supervision did the trick for the trio. They’re all neutered and vaccinated, currently occupying a colony room at the shelter.
Rudy is now 3 months old, and the orange tabby is ready for his forever home. He is still a little wary around strangers, but when he warms up to you he will demand love and attention. His adoption fee is $120.
In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show on Aug. 30. It’s the third installment of the car show, which is held in the Thunderbowl parking lot. This year, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $20 to enter a car. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is limiting the show to 75 entries. This year, there will be 13 entry classes with trophies going to the top three in each category, as well as five “best of” awards.
There will also be an auction, live music by Radio Pilot, adoptable animals, food and drink specials and more. Those interested in registering a vehicle can do so at the Midlands website or in person at the shelter. All proceeds will benefit Midlands Humane Society.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said that because of the entry restrictions, slots are filling up fast. She said car owners who want to show their rides off should consider contacting the shelter sooner than later if they want to get in. Nelson said the shelter has had to cancel or put off a handful of events due to COVID-19, and she said the staff and some furry friends are eager to get out into the public.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
