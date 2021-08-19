Aug. 19 Face of the Day: Susan Miller

Susan Miller grew up in Macedonia, married a man who grew up in Oakland and moved to the “middle” in Carson nearly 40 years ago.

She is one of the rural representatives on the Iowa West Foundation Board, having served since 2009. This will be her last year with the organization, for which she formerly served as board chair for two years and currently serves as governance committee chair.

With an Associate’s degree from Iowa Western and her Bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University, Miller spent more than 40 years in the banking industry before recently retiring.

She is known for her involvement with programs and projects that benefit eastern Pottawattamie County like the Carson Business Club and Pottawattamie County Recycling Center Task Force, and can often be found weeding public spaces around town.

Miller recommends a scenic day trip tour all of the “Eagles of Honor” in each of the Pottawattamie County communities, and a stop in Oakland to see the Pottawattamie County Freedom Rock.

She and her husband enjoy camping, biking, stock car racing and spending time with their family, especially the grandkids.

Fun fact: Susan is a two-time Powder Puff winner at the Blencoe Go-Kart track.