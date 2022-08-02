Aug. 2 Face of the Day: Kristy Nickolisen

Kristy Nickolisen has experienced both the highs and lows that come with a cancer diagnosis. As such, Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event benefitting the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center, has proven to be a very important part of her life.

“It is one of the most beneficial foundations that I am aware of,” she said. “100% of the funds donated to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Fund go to helping people cope with the daily effects of cancer — wigs for those who need them, funds for transportation to chemo treatments, as well as help with monthly bills are all available.”

Kristy is a retired Abraham Lincoln High School teacher of Business and Marketing, where she taught for 24 years. As such, one of her responsibilities was to serve as advisor to the DECA organization for Business and Marketing students.

“One year, two of my students competed in a DECA event concerning public relations. We collaborated with Tara Slevin from the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation and set up a week-long event to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation,” Kristy explained. “They were very successful and at the end of the week, we held a public relations event at the school and presented Tara with a check for the funds we raised. It was a great experience for my students.”

Kristy and her husband, Keith, have been married for eight years. Her previous husband of 30 years, David Courter, passed away in 2013 from neuro-endocrine cancer. She has three sons, Kyle Courter, Tyler Courter, and Tyler Nickolisen, in addition to four grandsons, Wyatt, Isaac, Jaydon, and Travis.

Nickolisen’s first experience with Spirit of Courage came in 2010 when her sister, Callie Earlywine, was honored as a recipient at the Gala. “She proved to be such a brave, upbeat, positive person throughout her whole battle with colon cancer.”

“The journey was difficult, but she persisted and battled through to overcome. I am happy to say she is still cancer free in 2022! Our whole family supported Callie at the Gala, and we have been coming to support the Spirit of Courage ever since.”

Mom, Alice Guiles, also battled gastro-esophageal cancer; unfortunately, she lost her battle in 2006.

After her late husband passed, going to the Spirit of Courage Gala took on new meaning for Kristy. She and her current husband, Keith, married in 2015. Keith’s first wife, Julie, was also a recipient of the Spirit of Courage Award in 2012. Julie succumbed to breast cancer in 2013.

“Keith and his family have always supported the Spirit of Courage Gala and the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation,” Nickolisen said. “We try to attend every Gala and support it in any way we can, by offering auction items and purchasing items to add to the donations that fund the JEH Foundation.”

“This year, my sister Callie and I were asked to help get in touch with past recipients, as we would like to honor them at this year’s 20th Anniversary Gala along with the 2021/2022 recipients.”

Thank you, Kristy, for your continued support and commitment to Spirit of Courage. Your dedication to those in your family who have battled cancer, and those individuals who will need this Foundation in the future, are forever grateful.

For more information on this year’s Golf Tournament and Gala Dinner, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.