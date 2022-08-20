Aug. 20 Face of the Day: Dan Whaley

Following a memorable, international summer, teacher Dan Whaley is getting ready for the new school year.

Whaley grew up in Cincinnati, but moved to Tennessee during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Northeast High School in Clarksville, just below the Kentucky border. He then went to college at Austin Peay State University, also in Clarksville, where he studied biology as a major and chemistry as a minor. Whaley “blames” his sister for inspiring him to pursue a science education. She’s older than him, and she was finishing nursing school while he was finishing elementary school, and he often pored over all of the textbooks from her science and anatomy courses. He said that helped cement himself as a “science nerd.”

After college, Whaley moved to Dallas, where he got a job in the insurance industry, using his science background for claim management. He knew the job wasn’t the right fit for him, so he pursued a new path. Whaley found out there was a fast track program for science majors looking to get into education in Dallas. He did that in 1999, got his teaching certificate and began teaching high school chemistry, physics and physical science in the Dallas area in 2000. Whaley taught in Dallas for three years, but his wife, Elly, is from Avoca. She was set to help open the arena now known as the CHI Health Center in Omaha, and she wanted to be closer to her family, so they ended up moving up to the area in 2003. Luckily for him, a chemistry teacher was retiring at Abraham Lincoln High School and Whaley ended up with the position. He’s been there ever since, and he’s getting ready for his 20th year with the school.

He said he’s seen a lot of changes over the years. He was there during the building’s renovation and has seen a number of leadership changes, both at the school and in the district. “It’s been a great ride,” he said. “It’s been a long time.” He said his coworkers and the students keep him coming back. “If you didn’t like kids, you wouldn’t come back to this,” he said. “I just love making connections with the students. I love seeing them find the ‘a-ha’ moments.”

Earlier this week, Whaley and the rest of the AL staff and teachers reported back to their classrooms. He was busy getting his room ready for the school year, which starts Tuesday. He said it felt good to be back in the routine after an adventurous summer. He and his wife crossed the pond to spend two weeks in Bavaria, Germany. They went on many tours, and he enjoyed seeing several castles and other cool architecture and taking in the breweries. He was an exchange student who spent time in Germany, so it was nice to be back. He came back home for a bit but was soon on a plane for yet another international trip. He spent eight days in Ireland with a group of Abraham Lincoln students and colleagues, a trip that had been postponed a number of times due to COVID-19 restrictions. He said it was a great experience and a beautiful country he hopes everyone could get a chance to see. He’s back in the states, though, and he’s ready to get back to business for his 20th year as a Lynx.