Aug. 20 Face of the Day: Erin Trescott

Erin Trescott loves helping people get into a new home.
Trescott is a native of Cass County in Nebraska, growing up at Beaver Lake. She attended Conestoga High School in Murray, Nebraska, graduating with a class of 46 students. She then went to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where she studied business and environmental science. She graduated in 2000, and took her business acumen to Chicago, where she would work as an investment banker.
A few years later, family brought Trescott back to the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, where she transitioned to working in the mortgage lending field. She’s worked as a mortgage lender at a handful of banks in Council Bluffs for the past 15 years. She is currently working as a loan officer for First National Bank of Omaha, operating out of the bank’s mortgage loan production office, 900 Woodbury Ave., suite 7D, where’s she been for the past two-and-a-half years.
Trescott said she prefers the mortgage lending side of things versus managing people’s money like she did as an investment banker. She said it’s a great feeling being able to help people become home owners.
“I just really like getting people into homes and figuring that financing side of things out for them,” she said. With interest rates as low as they are these days, Trescott said it’s a great time to buy or refinance. “Business is booming,” she said. “It’s been one of my busiest years. Rates are so low right now, so you can afford more of a house while sticking with a payment you want. It’s a great opportunity right now.”
Outside of work, Trescott loves spending time with her children, Eli and Piper. They’re both excited to get back to school after several months of quarantine life in the COVID-19 era. They’re students in the Lewis Central Community School District, and they’ll both be in new buildings this year with Eli starting the second grade at Titan Hill Intermediate School and Piper starting the sixth grade at Lewis Central Middle School.
Trescott said they’re both very active. Piper loves dance, playing piano and participating in theater, including working with Chanticleer Theater. She is eager to join L.C.’s show choir, but has to wait until she’s a seventh-grader. Eli enjoys the athletic side of things, taking part in taekwondo and flag football. They’re both in the Boy and Girl Scouts programs, and Trescott is Piper’s troop leader. When the family isn’t running around with all of their organized activities, Trescott said they love getting out in nature. They love kayaking, hiking and more, and they love finding quiet nature preserves across southwest Iowa to explore.
Trescott is involved with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors, and the Omaha Area Board of Realtors. She can be reached at etrescott@fnni.com or by calling 402-981-2011.
— Joe Shearer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!