Aug 20 Face of the Day: Rick Killion

Rick Killion is originally from Oakland, Iowa, but has lived in Council Bluffs for more than 30 years and been involved with the community ever since.

He began serving on the Iowa West Board of Directors in 2012, and is past president of the Iowa West Racing Association board. He also volunteers for numerous other organizations including as chair of the Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Association, treasurer for Westfair and the Ag Committee for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, steering committee member for Bridges Out of Poverty and past president of the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs.

Killion is the market president for American National Bank, but graduated with a degree in agricultural education from Iowa State University. You might not guess that Rick was once a drummer in his fraternity’s rock band!

The former Cyclone enjoys attending football and basketball games in Ames, as well as golfing with friends. He recommends checking out historical sites, parks and art attractions in and around Council Bluffs.

At Iowa West Foundation, we are focused on the communities we serve. We seek to partner with public and nonprofit organizations, and build on initiatives that will benefit the livelihood of southwest Iowans. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation