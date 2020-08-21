Aug. 21 Face of the Day: Kerri Jo Watts

Kerri Jo Watts has had a passion for dancing for most of her life, and she loves passing it on to her students.
Watts is a Council Bluffs native, and she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1992. She then attended Iowa Western Community College and Creighton University in Omaha after that, studying child psychology. She also minored in ballet. Watts started taking dance lessons at the age of 3, and she hasn’t stopped moving since. She trained in tap, jazz, ballet and ballroom dancing.
She began under the tutelage of Mary Ann McClain, whom she trained with until she was 12. She later went on to train with Debbie Whitney, Marsha Tiessen and the Omaha Academy of Ballet. She also trained while studying at Creighton. While in college, Watts started teaching dance herself. She opened Kerri’s Dance Studio just months after graduating from T.J., and she’s still going strong, gearing up for taking in students for her 29th season. She works with kids as young as 18 months, up to high school and college students and she even offers adult classes.
Watts and her staff offer instruction in many dance styles, including tap, jazz, hip hop, acrobatic, pom pom/dance team, musical theater and classical, lyrical, contemporary and point ballet. After all these years and waves of students, Watts said the kids and their passion keep her coming back.
“It’s the kids,” she said. “We’re trying to give them confidence, teach them poise and grace and life skills like learning how to cooperate with people, learning what hard work and dedication can bring you.”
Watts has three kids — Abraham Lincoln High School senior Mathew and Kirn Middle School eighth-grader Brady and seventh-grader, Ryann. They’re all involved in athletics and have also grown up with dance instruction. They all have birthdays in the same week in August, and she usually takes them out to a Major League Baseball game somewhere in the country for a fun trip, but COVID-19 put a damper on those plans this year.
More information about Kerri’s Dance Studio, 1851 Madison Ave., Suite 500, can be found at kerrisdancestudio.com or by calling 712-323-7396.
