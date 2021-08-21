Aug. 21 Face of the Day: Polina Schlott

Polina Schlott was born and raised in Riga, Latvia, but now calls Crescent home.

She has a heart for philanthropy and nonprofits, having volunteered for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Children’s Square, Lauritzen Gardens, Phoenix Academy, Pottawattamie Arts, Culture, and Entertainment, Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact and the KANEKO prior to joining the Iowa West Board in 2020.

Schlott graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s in marketing and a master’s in public administration. She enjoyed a 15-year career as a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Acquisition Professional before dedicating herself to family and to community service.

In her spare time, you can find Polina hiking in the Loess Hills, bird watching and teaching her daughter about the beauty of experiencing nature.

Fun fact: Polina learned to knit before she learned how to read. She can design and calculate a complex pattern in her mind and knit it from memory while listening to audio books.

