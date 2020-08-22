Aug. 22 Face of the Day: Dr. Christopher Cooper

Dr. Christopher Cooper is a new face at Omni Dental Centre, but he’s been working hard to brighten the smiles of southwest Iowa and beyond.
Cooper, 37, is a native of Santa Cruz, Jamaica, which is on the southern coast of the island. He is one of five siblings, and he lived there until he was 22. He earned a business degree while studying as an undergraduate at Northern Caribbean University, and then moved to Washington, D.C., for work. He wanted to get into investment banking, but there weren’t many opportunities available to him, so he transitioned to the accounting field. Cooper said the work wasn’t glamorous, but it paid the bills.
Still, he wanted something more. Cooper said he found his calling in patient care, and he decided to pursue a career in dentistry. He said he wanted to work with people, doing something good for the community where he can work with his hands.
In 2014, he moved to Omaha to study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln. He graduated this year, and he landed a job at Omni Dental Centre. Although he is still new at the practice, Cooper said it’s been a fantastic experience so far. He said he wanted to work for a private practice with a family feel that takes care of its community, and he said Omni definitely fit the bill. He said he’s come to learn that the Midwest shares many of the community-centered values of his hometown in Jamaica, so he feels right at home.
“I love it here,” he said. “The people who work here are great, and they’ve been very welcoming. The transition from dental school life to private practice life has been an easy one. The team I work with, everyone just seems to be working for a good cause.”
Outside of work, Cooper loves spending time with his family. His wife, Jacquelyn Morrison, is a public defender across the river in Douglas County. They have two children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Leila, 7, and they’re very active young ladies. The family loves spending time outdoors, doing a lot of hiking and swimming. His daughters are involved in athletics, and Cooper spends time helping coach their respective teams. He hasn’t been back to Jamaica since 2013, right before dental school.
He said whenever the COVID-19 era is behind us and it’s safer to travel he wants to take his family there. Omni Dental Centre has practices in Council Bluffs, Omaha, Oakland and Carter Lake. More information about the staff and services can be found at omnidentalcentre.com.
