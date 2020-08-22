Aug. 22 Face of the Day: Dr. Christopher Cooper

Dr. Christopher Cooper is a new face at Omni Dental Centre, but he’s been working hard to brighten the smiles of southwest Iowa and beyond.

Cooper, 37, is a native of Santa Cruz, Jamaica, which is on the southern coast of the island. He is one of five siblings, and he lived there until he was 22. He earned a business degree while studying as an undergraduate at Northern Caribbean University, and then moved to Washington, D.C., for work. He wanted to get into investment banking, but there weren’t many opportunities available to him, so he transitioned to the accounting field. Cooper said the work wasn’t glamorous, but it paid the bills.

Still, he wanted something more. Cooper said he found his calling in patient care, and he decided to pursue a career in dentistry. He said he wanted to work with people, doing something good for the community where he can work with his hands.