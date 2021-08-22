Aug. 22 Face of the Day: Jason James

Jason James grew up on a farm outside of Underwood and still resides in Pottawattamie County where he is the co-owner of Heartland Properties.

He is active in the community as a volunteer board member for Iowa West since 2016, as a Rotarian and as an event committee member for Iowa Western’s Black Tie event.

In his spare time, you can find him with family or friends, either on the acreage, on a trip or out to eat at 712 or Pizza King.

A fun fact about James is that he was a volunteer diver at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo for 10 years and took care of the different aquariums.

At Iowa West Foundation, we are focused on the communities we serve. We seek to partner with public and nonprofit organizations, and build on initiatives that will benefit the livelihood of southwest Iowans. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation