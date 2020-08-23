Aug. 23 Face of the Day: Amy Points

Amy Points loves making her clients look their best during their big day.
Points grew up in Malvern and attended Glenwood High School. She graduated in 2004 and then went on to study at College of Hair Design in Lincoln, Nebraska.
A death in the family led her back to southwest Iowa. She moved to Council Bluffs and finished her studies at EQ School of Hair Design.
After school, Points worked at a handful of salons in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, with her last location being Voni’s Hair Fashions here in town, where she rented a booth for nine years. Ever since she was a little girl, Points had a passion for working with hair and dreamed of running her own salon. During her time at Voni’s, Points had always been drawn to a small barbershop on Fifth Avenue and South 21st Street, which was operated by the late Ben Koenig for more than 60 years.
After he passed a few years ago, Points kept her eye on the building and finally decided to make a move when she saw a “for sale” sign on the door. She called the number simply wanting to know how much the owners were asking for the building, but before she knew it, Points had the keys in her hand and her very own salon space. She said the building reminded her of the small town feel where she grew up, and saw it as a perfect match for her.
Points has been running Blown Away Salon and Hair Design, 504 S. 21st St., for the past two-and-a-half years, and she said she’s been loving every minute of it. “It was meant to be,” she said. “I learned to French braid hair when I was 3, and it’s just always been a passion of mine. I love having anything to do with someone’s special day, whether it be proms, weddings or anything else. I just love helping people feel good about themselves.”
When she’s not giving cuts, colors, hair updos and more, Points loves spending time with her two children, Ellsie, 11, and Cash, 9. They’re both students in the Lewis Central Community School District, and Ellsie will be starting her middle school career and Cash will continue his studies at Titan Hill Intermediate School this fall. Points said they’re both very involved in athletics and other activities, which keeps her plenty busy.
When they have free time, they love camping, swimming and anything else fun outdoors. Their family dog, Ivy, loves tagging along on their adventures and often keeps clients company at the salon.
Points offers a number of services for kids, men and women at Blown Away, and she can be reached at 402-904-2582 for questions and appointments. More information can also be found on the Blown Away Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!