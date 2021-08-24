Aug. 24 Face of the Day: Denise Carle

Denise Carle is a commissioner for the Human Rights Commission of Council Bluffs.

She has been with the commission for 13 years. Her role includes representing the people of Council Bluffs with fairness.

One of her favorite memories with the commission was helping with the Chalk Walk during Council Bluffs pride week. Her children were able to participate too.

Carle lives in Council Bluffs and enjoys attending her daughter Jeena Carle’s volleyball, basketball and tennis games with Abraham Lincoln High School. Denise and her husband, Todd, lost their son, Joseph Carle last year, in a single-car accident. He was only 16 and would’ve been a senior at Abraham Lincoln this year.

In their most profound tragedy, they found kindness from this community, neighbors, friends and family that were so supportive to them in their loss. they appreciate opportunities to give back. The commission provides an opportunity to give back.

Since all communities do not have a Civil Right Commission, Carle is very proud to represent the one in Council Bluffs. Protected areas include employment, housing, public accommodation, education and credit per the Iowa Code, Chapter 216.

— Council Bluffs Human Rights Commission