Aug. 24 Face of the Day: Kalum Kidder

Kalum Kidder is in a new school this year, but that didn’t stop him from having fun with his new teachers and peers on the first day of the school year Tuesday.

Kalum, 7, grew up across the river in Springfield, but he recently moved to Council Bluffs. Kidder is a second-grader at Titan Hill Intermediate School, which opened up to students transitioning from Kreft Primary School or new students like him.

The school year also started for the Council Bluffs Community School District and St. Albert Catholic Schools, and the rest of the Lewis Central Community School District students are set to start their school year Wednesday.

With Titan Hill open to just second-graders Tuesday, Kalum took the opportunity to get acquainted with his new surroundings, as well as teachers, staff and fellow students.

He seemed to feel right at place, having conversations and asking thoughtful questions during different orientation sessions throughout the day. He even had lunch sitting next to new Lewis Central Superintendent Brent Hoesing.

Kalum said he had a lot of fun in the sun this summer. He took a few trips to Fun-Plex in Omaha, where he did plenty of swimming and went on many rides. His favorite rides were the go-karts and rollercoaster. He said he’s not big on heights, but he enjoys grounded thrills.

The summer is behind now behind him, though, and Kalum is looking forward to making new friends, learning new things and having fun as a new Titan.