Aug. 25 Face of the Day: Doug Irwin

Since 2012 Doug Irwin has been a commissioner with the Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission.

“Serving on the CBCRC has been a way that I could give back to the community and I have enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.

Irwin is a lifelong Council Bluffs resident and attended Abraham Lincoln High School. After graduating from A.L., he attended Iowa State University to study management, business administration and economics.

“Eventually I attended graduate school and earned an MBA from Creighton University,” he said. “While at both Iowa State and Creighton, I pursued coursework related to diversity, civil rights, and understanding discrimination. Though those topics were outside of the usual business classes, I found them fascinating, challenging, thought provoking and, most of all, quite rewarding.”

Irwin spent the majority of his professional career with WoodmenLife in Omaha. He was in the IT division as an analyst, manager and architect. Though he was in IT, Irwin was involved in the organization’s first diversity initiative in the 1990s and continued to serve on or lead various corporate or division diversity committees.

Irwin currently works as a consultant/contractor in the business architecture, business analysis and project management fields.