Aug. 25 Face of the Day: Elijah Lewis

After spending his summer rocking out in the Rockies, Elijah Lewis is back in the classroom and looking forward to the cross country season.

Lewis, 16, is a native of Blencoe, a small town about an hour north of Council Bluffs. He was homeschooled until the fifth grade, when he transferred to Heartland Christian School.

He’s still there, and he just started his junior year of high school. He makes the commute every day and participates in athletics after school, and although it’s a grind, he said it’s been worth it.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “But I really enjoy it here. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Lewis is a runner, and his skills will be on display this weekend when the Heartland Christian cross country team takes a trip to Mills County to compete in a meet hosted by Glenwood. He took up the sport last year, and he said he’s been working hard to get his times down in his second season. He also runs track, which he’s been a part of since he was a seventh-grader.

Although he runs long distances for cross country, Lewis said he’s mostly a sprinter on the track. Lewis spent the entire summer working, which may sound like a bummer to many teens. However, his job just so happened to be at the foot of Rocky Mountain National Park.

His grandparents live in Estes Park, Colorado, so Lewis is used to visiting the area. Now that he’s 16, though, he was able to take a job at the Mustang Mountain Coaster, an alpine rollercoaster attraction tucked into the Walker Ranch in Estes Park.

He said it was a fun way to make money, and he had a great time being with family and taking in all the nature and beauty of the Rocky Mountains.

Lewis said his summer trip has him thinking about the future. He said he would be interested in working as a park ranger after spending the summer at the national park, so he will be looking to his options when it comes to college in two years.

He has plenty of time to think about it, though, and he’s just hoping to finish strong during his final years at Heartland Christian.