Aug. 25 Face of the Day: Taylor Ramsey

Taylor Ramsey has seen a lot of changes throughout her middle school career, so she’s ready for just about anything this school year.

Taylor, 13, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Hoover Elementary School before moving on to Kirn Middle School, where she started her eighth grade year Monday morning. Taylor said she was a little nervous, but mostly excited, to get back into the classroom in person after schools were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said it simultaneously felt like it was ages ago and just yesterday that she and her peers had to say “good bye” to the sense of normalcy; however, despite having to wear face coverings and socially distance from her fellow students, Taylor said it was a refreshing feeling being back in school yesterday.

Taylor said it was interesting being back at Kirn after having to spend her seventh grade year at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus while her school underwent renovations. She said she is looking forward to seeing the new and improved Kirn, and that it shouldn’t take her long to adjust to the updated facility.