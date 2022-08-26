Aug. 26 Face of the Day: Emilee Sullivan

Emilee Sullivan is a new teacher at Heartland Christian School, but she’s no stranger to the home of the Eagles.

Sullivan was born and raised in Council Bluffs and still lives here today. She attended Heartland Christian and graduated in 2009.

Following high school, Sullivan attended Grace University in Omaha, where she studied education and biblical studies. She also earned an endorsement to teach English as a second language.

She received her bachelor’s degree in 2015. Right before graduating college, Sullivan started a family with her husband, Austin. Her son, Grant, is a second-grader at Heartland Christian, and her daughter, Harper, just started out in kindergarten.

After having Grant, Sullivan began substitute teaching for Bellevue Public Schools, which she did for three years.

She then stayed at home for a bit to raise her kids, but also started teaching English to Chinese children via the internet. She said it was nice to be at home parenting but also be able to use her endorsement and teach children.

She said a lifelong love of kids and wanting to help them succeed led to her pursuing education for a career. This is Sullivan’s first year of teaching full-time, and she landed a job working for her alma mater. A position opened up at the right time, and now Sullivan is teaching the third grade at Heartland Christian.

School has been back in session since last Thursday, and she said it’s been a great experience so far. She said the kids have been very receptive and she feels like it’s going to be a fun, productive school year.

“The kids are a joy to have in the classroom,” she said.

Sullivan and her family moved into a new house in December, and she spent her summer working with the wealth of backyard space they inherited. She planted a gigantic garden full of flowers, produce and other plants. She’s been picking fresh flowers to brighten up her classroom each day.

They also have a chicken coop with 16 birds. They actually got their first egg a few days ago, which was exciting for her kids.

In addition, they have a pool out back, so there was much time spent having fun in the sun. Now the family is back to business as the 2022-23 year is on a fresh start. She’s ready to what unfolds as the year goes by.