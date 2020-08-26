Aug. 26 Face of the Day: Reegan Swenson

The first day back to school usually feels like a zoo, but for Reegan Swenson it will be the entire year.
Reegan, 16, is a Council Bluffs native. She started her elementary school career at Riverside Elementary School in Oakland, but transferred to the Lewis Central Community School District as a fourth-grader. She’s been a Titan ever since, and she started her junior year Tuesday morning. She said it was refreshing to be back to school after buildings were closed down early last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels good to be back, seeing my friends and teachers,” she said.
Reegan is embarking on a new opportunity, though, which she is both nervous and excited about. Unlike most of her peers, Reegan will split her time between L.C. and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as one of the newest members of the Zoo Academy, a program that helps train students toward careers in zoology and other fields through life science and STEM classes and experiences. Reegan has been volunteering at the zoo for seven years, and she’s always had a passion for animals, and she wants to turn that passion into a career.
This year, she will be taking zoology, biogeography, animal care and comparative anatomies courses at the zoo, all which count toward her credits at L.C. Outside the classroom, she will also be shadowing zookeepers and participating in related activities on the zoo grounds. Lewis Central wasn’t originally involved in the program, but her principals and her dad, Lewis Central Middle School STEM teacher Burke Swenson, got in touch with the zoo and helped make her dreams come true.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to work with animals, and this is a great opportunity for me.”
Outside of school and the zoo, Reegan enjoys spending time with her five cats, which include two new kittens, and her family. She draws a lot and she’s been practicing her driving skills, having recently received her license. She plans on taking college courses while in high school to get ahead of the game. After high school, she plans on attending a college with a great zoology program.
