Aug. 26 Face of the Day: Sarah Marfisi

Sarah Marfisi is a commissioner with the Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission.

Sarah worked for the commission through AmeriCorps VISTA in 2009-2010 and has been a commissioner since 2017.

Commissioners help enforce the Iowa Civil Rights Act by hearing public complaints of discrimination and helping with Civil Rights outreach and education. Two of Marfisi’s favorite memories working with the Commission are when the commission held a hearing on the status of civil rights in Council Bluffs, and when the commission held an art contest celebrating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Marfisi lives in Council Bluffs with her wife, three children and the family’s Old English Sheepdog mix.

When not working as a commissioner, Marfisi is the staff attorney for the District Court of Douglas County, Nebraska. In her free time, she enjoys camping, reading, jogging, and leading a Brownie Girl Scout troop.