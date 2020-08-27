Aug. 27 Face of the Day: Mia the puppy

Mia the puppy recently made the trek from Kansas to Midlands Humane Society, and she’ll be looking for a new home this weekend.
Mia is a 2-month-old Boxer and Labrador mix who arrived in Council Bluffs with her two littermates, Biggie and Sia, on Aug. 20 after a shelter transfer from Pacific Junction, Kansas, a longtime partner of Midlands. The puppies are very energetic and playful, and they’ll be making their debut at the shelter’s annual Wags & Wheels Car Show this Sunday. Mia and her siblings are each $350 to adopt.
Yes, Midlands is gearing up for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show on Aug. 30. It’s the third installment of the car show, which is held in the Thunderbowl parking lot. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter limited the show to 75 car entries to help with social distancing. This year, there will be 13 entry classes with trophies going to the top three in each category, as well as five “best of” awards. There will also be an auction, live music by Radio Pilot, adoptable animals, food and drink specials and more.
An off-site shuttle, location to be determined, will be available to help people get to the show easier. Car entries have sold out, and now shelter staff is hoping public interest is just as strong. Kori Nelson, Midlands Humane Society’s director of development and marketing, said the shelter has had to cancel or put off a handful of events due to COVID-19, and she said the staff and some furry friends are eager to get out into the public.
In other shelter news, there will be several adoption deals this weekend at both Midlands and the car show. Friday through Sunday, potential pet owners can adopt one kitten for $120 and get another for free. Cats 1 and older will cost $25 and dogs 1 and older will be $75.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!