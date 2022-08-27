Aug. 27 Face of the Day: Nascar the dog

Nascar the dog says “Council Bluffs, start your engines!” as Midlands Humane Society gears up for its annual Wags & Wheels fundraiser this Sunday.

Nascar is a 1-year-old female boxer mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say she earns her namesake by always zipping around with the “zoomies.”

She enjoys the company of other dogs and would love a nice, big yard for her to run around. Nascar’s adoption fee is $250, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

The Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser will run noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be the fifth year for the event, which will feature music by Radio Pilot, food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction and more.

Wags & Wheels takes place in the Thunderbowl parking lot, which will be filled with local entry classic cars and other cool rides. Some furry friends like Nascar might even be there looking for pets.

Each car entry is $25, and day-of registration will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. Visitor parking and shuttles will be available at East Side Christian Church, 331 Bennett Ave.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.