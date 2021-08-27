Aug. 27 Face of the Day: Troy Fienhold-Haasis

Troy Fienhold-Haasis is a commissioner on the Council Bluffs Civil Rights Commission. He also is the owner of Sign Dreamers of the Heartland yard greeting sign business. He and his husband live in Council Bluffs.

“When I was nominated to the commission in 2015 by a former commissioner, I was honored to accept the position because throughout my life, I have advocated for fairness and equality for all individuals. Being a civil rights commissioner for the last six years has allowed me to apply my beliefs of fairness to each situation and case of unjust discrimination that has been presented to the commission,” he said. “Being able to directly impact the lives of those in our community who feel they have been discriminated against is a privilege that I take very seriously.

“Many citizens of Council Bluffs are not aware of what the commission offers in the way of fighting against violations of a person’s civil rights. By educating yourself on the various actions which the commission can assist you in, you can pursue assistance that we can provide to you, your family, co-workers or neighbors. The Civil Rights Commission is an invaluable resource that is offered free to all citizens of our community.”