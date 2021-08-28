Aug. 28 Face of the Day: Aidan Reitz

Aidan Reitz has a passion for animals, and it’s one that runs in the family.

Reitz, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a member of Abraham Lincoln High School’s Class of 2021. She said it was a “fun and eventful” high school experience, noting how the COVID-19 pandemic made her upperclassman years like no other.

Reitz worked for Kids and Company for nearly two years, but this summer she took a job working at Midlands Humane Society. Her parents have been volunteering with SOLAS since she was 5, so a job at an animal shelter was a natural fit for her.

Her family is currently fostering three kittens, and they have a number of their own pets. Her stay won’t be long, though, as she is heading west in just over a week to begin her college journey. Reitz will be studying psychology at Pierce College in Puyallup, Washington.

She said she is interested in a career as a school psychologist. She said those in the field often work with special needs students, kids with behavior issues and learning disabilities. Having grown up with dyslexia and struggling in school because of it, Reitz said she thinks she could use her past experience to help future generations of students.