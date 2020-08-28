Aug. 28 Face of the Day: Rachel Julian

Rachel Julian is glad to be back at school with her Falcons and Saintes family.
Rachel, 13, is a native of Council Bluffs and a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools. She first attended Holy Ghost Catholic School in Omaha and was later home schooled before arriving at St. Albert four years ago. She just started her seventh grade year on Monday.
Rachel said her time at St. Albert has been great so far, noting that she enjoys her teachers, peers and the classes offered. She said she’s liked growing up in a Catholic school setting and she said being in a smaller school gives her a sense of being part of a tight-knit community.
Rachel is glad to be back in the classroom after Iowa schools were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from having to follow social distancing and sanitation protocols, there is a definite feeling of a return to normalcy. She said it’s great to see all of her familiar faces.
Speaking of familiar faces, Rachel is back to school with her three siblings. Her brother Quinten is a junior, her sister Grace is a sophomore and her twin sister Sarah joins her as a seventh-grader. Rachel said it’s nice having older siblings that are there for her and also having a sister who is the same age that she gets to see every day.
Rachel loves to sing, and she enjoys working on her chops in the school choir. She said she loves singing numbers from various musicals, and her favorite productions are “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Rachel said she hopes that the school will hold plays and musical productions this year, noting disappointment that the spring production was canceled last school year.
Rachel said she had a pretty quiet summer, and spent a lot of it taking care of the animals on her family’s farm and inside their home. Her family owns 11 fish, two hamsters, a number of chickens, five cats and a dog. She has an obvious love for animals, and she said she hopes to one have a career working with them.
She has a ways to go before college, but she is already thinking about getting into the veterinary technician field.
