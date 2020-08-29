Aug. 29 Face of the Day: Hunter Venteicher

Hunter Venteicher is looking forward to a career in the sky.
Hunter, 13, is a Council Bluffs native and an eighth-grader at St. Albert Middle School. He’s been a Falcon since kindergarten, and he’s been back in the classroom since Monday.
Hunter said it’s nice to be back in the building after schools across the state were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last spring, he said certain aspects of learning from home were easier, but not having teachers there for him in-person made some things more difficult. There are new protocols in place regarding sanitation and social distancing this year, but he said it’s all for the best.
“The mask, it takes some getting used to, but I’m pretty okay with it,” he said. “It’s great being back at school, though. It’s nice being able to see my friends without having to call them.”
Hunter and some of his classmates livened up the St. Albert halls Thursday afternoon with their dulcet tones as part of the middle school choir. He is fond of the vocal arts and said he enjoys singing pop tunes.
He hasn’t had much experience in the drama department, but he said he’d like to audition for a school musical when the time comes. He said he was recently introduced to “West Side Story,” and is a fan of the soundtrack.
Outside of performance art, Hunter is a member of the school’s robotics team and is a part of the LEGO league.
Hunter’s head is in the air, but he isn’t daydreaming. When his family travels they often fly, hitting coastal states like Florida, North Carolina and California. Flying grew on him, and it is something he’d like to do for a career, and he said he’s going to pursue flight school to become a pilot after graduating from St. Albert.
Hunter had a pretty quiet summer, but he got a lot of swimming in. He is an avid swimmer and would consider joining the Abraham Lincoln swim team when he gets to high school — St. Albert students can compete for the A.L. team. He also traveled to his uncle’s farm in Spencer, Nebraska, near the South Dakota border to help him work on the ranch.
