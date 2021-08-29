Aug. 29 Face of the Day: Ralphie the dog

Ralphie the dog’s engine gets revving with a little love, and he’s even more excited for Midlands Humane Society’s Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser today.

Ralphie is a 2-year-old male Australian cattle dog and blue heeler mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say that Ralphie “can be a bit nervous with new people but once he warms up he bonds quickly. He can be a bit protective with those he considers ‘his’ so his adopters should be prepared to do some training to help him with socialization and protective traits.”

Ralphie’s adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, wheels are on the ground this afternoon as Midlands’ annual Wags & Wheels car show fundraiser takes place outside Thunderbowl from noon to 4 p.m. There are still open slots if anyone wants to late register their vehicle this afternoon.

Guests can enjoy an afternoon of live music, adoptable animals and, of course, some cool vehicles. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.