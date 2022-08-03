Aug. 3 Face of the Day: Carol Horner

Carol Horner has long known the value of Spirit of Courage, an annual fundraising event benefitting the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center.

Serving as a committee member for the past several years, Carol has also been the golf chair for the annual golf tournament since the early 2000s. “I started as a caddie. I did that for the two years the agency was responsible for bringing in the celebrities,” she said.

“I had the opportunity to caddie for Peter Onorati both years I caddied. He still comes to Spirit of Courage after 20 years! The celebrities that come are so gracious and accommodating. They are motivated by our cause and committed to helping us help cancer patients. Many come back year after year and have become good friends.”

Horner is the Founder and President of Synchronicity, Inc., a leadership and team development consulting firm located in the Council Bluffs business community for the past 23 years.

Carol and her mom, Joyce Horner, are both longtime Jennie volunteers. “Mom is the smock-wearing kind that helps in the office, and I help with special events (I am not much into smocks),” Horner said.

When not working and/or volunteering, Carol spends her time exercising, scuba diving, traveling, kayaking, and hiking, all with friends, “after which comes a good glass of wine!”

“Spirit of Courage is important to me because it helps people very directly,” Carol said. “100% of our proceeds go to support cancer patients with things that insurance just doesn’t cover. It takes that financial burden off their shoulders so they can focus on getting well."

“Cancer can happen to any of us. I am a Rotarian, so I believe in 'service above self.' My purpose in life is to make a difference and a positive impact. Helping cancer patients fits that purpose.”

This year’s sold out Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, Two Harrah’s Boulevard, Council Bluffs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. An awards reception will follow the tournament.

The Spirit of Courage Gala honoring 2021/2022 recipients Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland, as well as ALL past recipients, will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and the opening of the silent auction. Dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction and awards. The Gala will be held at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Individual tickets are $80, with Table Sponsorships (10 seats) priced at $800.

For more information, reservations, or questions, please call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.