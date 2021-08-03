Aug. 3 Face of the Day: Dr. Sakeer Hussain

Oncologist Dr. Sakeer Hussain has been the “heart” of Heartland Oncology & Hematology for the past 14years after joining the practice in 2007.

Hussain is dedicated to ensuring his patients have access to the best treatment options, state-of-the-art equipment and a highly skilled and compassionate healthcare team to walk alongside them from diagnosis to treatment and recovery.

Hussain recognizes the emotional and physical stress on his patients when they hear they have cancer, as well as for many, a financial burden. That is why he is so supportive and involved with the Jennie Edmundson Foundation Spirit of Courage Event.

“I have worked with Spirit of Courage for many years. It is a great program that helps patients with some of their financial burdens,” the doctor said. “Spirit of Courage allows eligible patients to focus more on their condition and treatment and less on their financial burdens. We are fortunate to have such a great service available in our community.”

In addition to running a busy practice, in his free time Hussain enjoys refereeing youth soccer games and taking short trips with his wife, Binsha Nalakath, and their two daughters and two sons.