Aug. 30 Face of the Day: Jennifer Roberts

Jennifer Roberts and her family have making a splash in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area’s commercial and residential pool and spa scene for decades.
Roberts is a native of Red Oak, where her parents, Scott and Cindy Rolenc still live. She grew up there, where she was home schooled. When she turned 15, she started helping out at her parents’ pool and spa business, Aqua Palace, which they started in the early 1990s. The Roberts family stayed in Red Oak, but moved Aqua Palace to Mall of the Bluffs in the early 2000s.
They moved a few blocks away to the business’ current location, 810 Woodbury Ave., in 2003. Aqua Palace remains a family business, with Roberts coming in as a second generation owner.
She moved to Council Bluffs with her husband, Jason, almost nine years ago, to be closer to the business. She said running a business can be tough at times, but she said it’s rewarding working for herself and keeping the family business going strong.
“It can be challenging at times, there’s always something new to learn,” she said. “But when you can help the customer, especially with the business that we’re in, it’s nice when you can hear how much they enjoy your products and services.”
Aqua Palace specializes in both commercial and residential pool and spa products, including above- and in-ground pools, hot tubs, swim spas and saunas. They are also a source for service work on projects big and small.
Roberts has two daughters, Leah, 6, and Stella, 2. Of course, the two are avid swimmers and have enjoyed splashing around this summer. And they aren’t the only ones who have been having fun in the sun this year, as Roberts said quarantine life during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a 400 to 500% increase in pool and spa sales for Aqua Palace. She said the business is still having a hard time keeping products in stock, which she said is an industry issue across the nation still.
“It’s been a wild year,” she said. “It’s been hard being able to get all the products we want to efficiently, just because of the demand. It’s not just in our area, it’s nation wide. The manufacturers are definitely a little stressed, trying to get product built and shipped out.”
Roberts said that while many people haven’t been able to travel during these times, the idea of having a “staycation” accessory like a pool is something that people can enjoy for a lifetime. Roberts doesn’t have much free time during the warmer months, but when she does she said her family loves traveling. It’s usually during the winter season, so they enjoy flying off to warmer destinations.
More information about Aqua Palace and its services can be found at aquapalace.com or by calling 712-329-4180.
