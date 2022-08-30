Aug. 30 Face of the Day: Wyatt Thompson

Wyatt Thompson is a new face on the 100 Block.

Thompson, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a member of Lewis Central High School’s Class of 2022, having graduated this summer. He was a Titan for the entirety of his education, and he looked back at his high school years with fondness. Playing trombone in the school band, as well as playing tennis his sophomore and junior years, led to him meeting people from lots of different walks of life.

“It didn’t feel like there were a whole lot of egos there,” he said. “It just felt like you could talk to anybody and be friends. There was always something going on, people doing things, and it felt good.”

Thompson is back in school, and he’s just starting his third week of his first semester of college at Iowa Western Community College. He said he’s currently taking general education courses and will eventually make his way to a four-year university. He said he is thinking of getting into business, perhaps finance. He said he’ll figure it out after getting a few courses under his belt to see what feels right for a degree path.

When he’s not on campus, Thompson can be found helping tables at Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway, where he started working just a month ago. He said it’s been a great experience so far, and he enjoys being a part of the excitement on the 100 Block. He said getting to know the regulars and other guests, as well as take part in one of the many events on the block, has led to him meeting lots of great new people. He enjoys the fast-paced atmosphere, and he said his coworkers make him feel right at home. Thompson is excited to on a new chapter in his life, and he’s looking forward to more great experiences.