Aug. 31 Face of the Day: First Responders Plaza statues

The figures featured at the First Responders Public Safety Plaza are a tribute to the men and women who keep the city and county safe.

The First Responders Public Safety Plaza, proudly displayed along West Broadway between South Main and Pearl streets, was dedicated in July 2018. The project was imagined by Council Bluffs residents Lloyd and Debbie Marsh and Ron and Suzanne Mahoney in 2015, shortly following the death of Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco, who lived in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said at the time of the plaza’s dedication that “they wanted to do something to honor the men and women in public safety who provide stability to our community. Those men and women see things we don’t want to see. They experience things we don’t want to experience.”

Omaha sculptor John Lajba, who created the statues that are part of the Veterans Memorial Plaza on the east side of Bayliss Park, was selected by the Mahoneys to create statues of a police officer and his K-9, a firefighter holding a child, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper and a deputy sheriff. Lajba also recently installed a piece, Omar the 300-pound blue troll, under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on the Omaha riverfront.